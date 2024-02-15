4-H club creates Valentines for Moran Manor

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was held on Sunday, Feb. 11. Prior to the meeting, members met to complete a service project of creating Valentine’s Day cards for the residents of Moran Manor. The meeting was called to order by Kylar Botts, Junior President. The Cloverbuds led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was: Who will win the Super Bowl? There was a quorum present and the minutes were approved as read. All officer reports were approved.

A fundraising committee report was given. Members will begin selling braided bread in February. The orders will be due and will be delivered in March. Community leader Angelea Heim announced the club’s skit results and individual members’ results from 4-H District Days.

Community leader Kelci Botts announced information and dates from the Southwind District Newsletter. This included the following: Member in Good Standing, Walk Kansas, K-State Junior Beef Producer Day, K-State Junior Sheep Producer Day, photography project and entomology project information, Discovery Days and Rock Springs 4-H Camp, summer contest information, and Kansas Sheep Association start flock program. There were no project leader reports or old business.