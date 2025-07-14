Tri-Valley still going strong after 50 years

Iolan Beth Ringwald was recognized in May for her service to Tri-Valley Developmental Services. Ringwald was the second employee hired by TVDS in 1975. Register file photo

What began as a small service center in Piqua in 1975 has grown into a network of support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year, Tri-Valley Developmental Services marks 50 years of providing support, advocacy, and opportunity to thousands of Kansans across eight counties.

On May 1, Tri-Valley commemorated its golden anniversary with a community celebration at the Central Park Pavilion in Chanute. The event, which included an annual awards ceremony, brought together nearly 190 attendees.

For Chief Executive Officer Bill Fiscus, who has worked with Tri-Valley for 40 of those 50 years, the milestone is reflective of the growth and success the nonprofit has experienced.

“When we started, we were just offering day services,” Fiscus said. “The addition of residential services in the ‘80s and supported employment in the late ‘80s were huge steps forward. Helping individuals find jobs in the community — not just in our centers — was also a great stride.”

IN 1974, four families met in Yates Center to discuss working together to set up needed services in Allen, Bourbon, Neosho, and Woodson counties. In early 1975, the group organized a board of directors and by May 1, Tri-Valley was founded. The organization opened its first service center in December of that year. By 1980, it had established its administrative and service hub in Chanute. Over the years, it continued to expand — opening 24/7 residential sites in Humboldt and Fort Scott in the 1980s, launching a service center in Iola in 1991, and later opening a new facility in Fort Scott in 2003. That location would eventually become the birthplace of the horticulture program in 2004 and a greenhouse four years later.

The facility features a 2,200 square foot greenhouse as well as a fully-accessible outdoor garden. The raised beds and tables are specifically designed with the physical capabilities of the persons served by Tri-Valley in mind. The garden also includes water features, and plants that attract birds and butterflies for visitors to enjoy.

The organization’s footprint grew significantly again in 2020 with a merger with New Beginnings Enterprises, adding Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, and Wilson counties to its original four-county region. Now serving eight counties in southeast Kansas — Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson — Tri-Valley supports 223 clients with a staff of 159 employees.

AT THE CORE of its services is case management. Each individual is paired with a case manager who helps design a personalized plan, monitors progress, and serves as an advocate.

Tricia Campbell, Tri-Valley’s Special Projects Coordinator with 29 years at the organization, noted the importance of giving people with disabilities the tools and opportunities to thrive in their own communities.

“Our goal has always been to help people live and work where they want,” she said. “Some clients live independently, others share homes. We work to find what fits best for each person.”

Day services provide enrichment for those not employed full-time, offering activities that build skills and social connection. Participants might learn to cook, use technology, or care for plants. The popular horticulture program, based in Fort Scott, is expanding to Chanute this year thanks to a donation from Autism Hope for Families. Meanwhile, individuals in Iola have begun cultivating gardens at their service center.

Tri-Valley also offers non-emergency medical transportation, a service that ensures individuals can attend doctor appointments and maintain their health. Tri-Valley employees join in for a toast to the organization’s 50th anniversary during an awards ceremony in Chanute on May 1. Register file photo

IN ADDITION to its programs, Tri-Valley benefits from the support of Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation, a separate nonprofit formed in 1990. The foundation owns 16 homes rented to persons served and regularly raises funds to support housing and other needs. To continue funding these initiatives, the foundation is hosting two golf tournaments this year — one in Erie on Aug. 2 and another in Fort Scott on Sept. 13.

While much has changed over the past five decades, some challenges remain. Finding inclusive employment opportunities for clients can be a struggle, and looming questions about future funding are a concern.

The organization receives funding from multiple sources, including county, state, and federal. According to Fiscus, 70% of the organization’s funding is through state and federal Medicaid dollars.

Recent Medicaid cuts have made the future of funding uncertain for Tri-Valley. “It will hit us, but we’re not sure at this point by how much,” said Fiscus. “It’s still up in the air.”