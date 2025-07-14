U.S. 59 road work ahead

A resurfacing project will begin Monday, covering all of U.S. 59 in Allen County.

The 21-mile stretch, extending from the Anderson County line to the north to Neosho County to south, will be resurfaced with an ultrathin bonded asphalt, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced in a press release.

Work is expected to be complete by late September, weather permitting.

Traffic will be restricted and guided by flaggers and a pilot car. Bettis Asphalt & Construction, based in Topeka, is the primary contractor on the $2.54 million project.