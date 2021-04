Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Myers and Mr. and Mrs. Truman Snell of Iola, have purchased the Iola Greenhouse from Mr. and Mrs. George Slawson, and took possession Monday. They will continue to operate the business, at 704 E. Lincoln, under the same firm name.

Bert Fryer and Emerson Lynn were re-elected utilities and finance commissioners respectively in city electionss. Voters also approved State Street as the route for U.S. highway 169 through Iola.