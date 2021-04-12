A look back in time – April 1951

Now that the Allen County Hospital is beginning to assume its final form, many organizations and individuals are volunteering to furnish a room in the institution or to purchase special equipment. So many are seeking information about appropriate gifts that the board of trustees has appointed Mrs. J. T. Reid chairman of a committee which will work with and advise the donors. Earl Sifers, chairman of the board, believes that Mrs. Reid is admirably suited for the task. Sifers said this morning that four organizations have volunteered to furnish rooms. The cost of furnishing a single room is $500. The board of trustees plans to prepare a scroll of all donors, regardless of the monetary value of their gifts, which will be appropriately displayed in the lobby of the hospital, Sifers said.

The Iola Future Farmers of America chapter has contributed a valuable service in the form of pest eradication this spring. With the help of their families, friends, and neighbors, the Iola High School boys have killed 4,787 rats, 3,034 mice, 1,929 sparrows, 335 blackbirds, 90 crows and 36 hawks. For the second year in a row, Duane Harris is the champion killer or collector of pests. Harris, who lives at the west edge of Iola, brought in the equivalent of more than 3,000 of the above named pests.