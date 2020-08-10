A look back in time – August 1950

August 1950

The 50-year-old McKinley elementary school is being razed by a Topeka firm. It has been a landmark on South Kentucky for the past 48 years but is now making way for the new school which is being completed a few yards to the north. The site of the old structure will soon be part of the new school’s playground. The old building was purchased for $300 from the board of education with the understanding that it will be removed down to the foundation within 30 days.

