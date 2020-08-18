Menu Search Log in

A Look Back in Time – August 1950

70 Years Ago

Community

August 18, 2020 - 10:11 AM

The new “S” curve on U.S. 54 is open to traffic.

*****

Gov. Frank Carlson called the Register from Topeka to announce that he has appointed Walter Fees, Iola oil and gas operator and prominent figure in Kansas Republican politics, to the State Board of Regents. The board is the governing body of the state universities.

