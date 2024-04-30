Iola, Humboldt middle-schoolers shine at Burlington

BURLINGTON — Iola and Humboldt middle schools were at Burlington Friday, racking up several top finishes at the Burlington Invitational.

Among the local highlights were Iola’s Kevon Loving and Reginald Davis, who went 1-2 in the 100-meter dash. Loving also took home the gold in the 400 meters, while Davis was tops in the 200.

Iola’s eighth-grade boys also won the 4×100-meter relay. The Mustangs’ seventh-grade girls relay teams won both the 4×100- and 4×200-meter races.

Humboldt’s Envy Oberbeck took home first in the seventh-grade boys long jump as well.

On Monday, some of Iola’s younger athletes competed in a “junior varsity” Pioneer League meet in Osawatomie, where Mary Burris brought home the gold in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Results from that meet weren’t immediately available.

Iola and Humboldt results from Friday’s meet follow.

Boys

Seventh Grade

Team scores: 1. Lyndon, 120; 5. Iola, 45; 6. Humboldt, 39

100 meters — 2. Hunter McDaniel, Iola, 13.86; 6. Lucas Boeken, Iola, 14.47; 7. Envy Oberbeck, Humboldt, 14.58; 10. Braylon Keithly, Iola, 15.86; 13. Riley Lassman, Humboldt, 16.63; 14. Zane Sanchez, Humboldt, 16.89

200 meters — 2. McDaniel, 28.57; 7. Ethan Hunt, Iola, 33.00; 14. Sanchez, 35.34; 16. Rowan Grisier, Humboldt, 40.76

400 meters — 6. Owen Works, Humboldt, 1:10.98; 9. Cameron Findley, Iola, 1:17.76; 11. Spencer Sargent, Iola, 1:27.43

800 meters — 3. Mason Miller, Humboldt, 2:44.66; 9. Sargent, 3:23.24; 10. Grisier, 3:24.15

1600 meters — 4. Adam Klubek, Iola, 6:11.64; 12. Grisier, 7:17.66

3200 meters — 3. Klubek, 13:02.86

100m hurdles — 4. Sanchez, 20.62; 5. Henry Kramer, Iola, 21.17

4x100m relay — 2. Iola (McDaniel, Keithly, Findley, Boeken), 55.97; 5. Humboldt (Miller, Oberbeck, Lassman, Works), 58.59

4x200m relay — 5. Iola, 2:14.81

Medley relay — 3. Humboldt (Oberbeck, Works, Lassman, Miller), 2:09.50

4x400m relay — 5. Iola, 5:38.29

High jump — 2. Miller, 4’10”; 6. Sanchez, 4’4”

Long jump — 1. Oberbeck, 15’6”; 6. Riley Lassman, Humboldt, 13’4”; 10. McDaniel, 12’10.25”; 14. Works, 12’5.75”; 22. Keithly, 9’2”

Discus — 8. Boeken, 65’4”; 10. Kramer, 62’8”; 12. Ruger Kovacic, Humboldt, 56’5”; 14. Logan Thompson-Belknap, Iola, 55’10”; 19. Ryan Arnold, Humboldt, 47’5”; 20. Braxton Fitzmaurice, Humboldt, 36’1”

Javelin — 11. Kovacic, 66’6”; 13. Fitzmaurice, 58’6”; 16. Bryson Yocham, Iola, 52’8”; 20. Ryan Arnold, Humboldt, Harley Tidd, Iola, 37’10”

Shot put — 4. Kramer, 27’8.5”; 10. Kovacic, 22’7.5”; 11. Boeken, 22’.5”; 18. Thompson-Belknap, 19’10.25”; 20. Arnold, 18’8.75”; 22. Fitzmaurice, 17’7”

Eighth Grade

Team scores: 1. Lyndon, 130; 4. Iola, 65; 5. Humboldt, 58

100 meters — 1. Kevon Loving, Iola, 12.93; 2. Reginald Davis, 13.16; 5. Remington Strickler, Humboldt, 13.62; 10. Owen Sicka, Humboldt, 14.14

200 meters — 1. Davis, 27.18

400 meters — 1. Loving, 56.75; 5. Mosiah Fawson, Iola, 59.51;

800 meters — 6. Fawson, 2:44.10; 9. Drake Genoble, Iola, 2:56.68; 14. Carter Collins, Humboldt, 3:05.80

1600 meters — 7. Zarhouni, Iola, 5:56.88; 15. Raiden Stowell, Iola, 6:49.21

3200 meters — 4. Collins, 13:52.00; 5. Stowell, 14:21.59; 7. Brandt Farmer, Humboldt, 16:23.12