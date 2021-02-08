A look back in time – February 1956

Virgil Ingroum was presented a Certificate of Merit by the American Red Cross in recognition of applying first aid to Dave Hansen of Moran when Hansen suffered a severed artery in his neck in a car accident. Ingroum was trained in first aid while he was in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He applied pressure to Hansen’s wound to slow the bleeding until Hansen was in the hospital and under the care of Dr. Gerald Pees. Dr. Pees said the first aid saved Hansen’s life.

*****

Charles H. Apt, 28, and Frederick G. Apt, Jr., 26, who were admitted to the Kansas Bar last week, have joined the law firm of Apt and Immel. They are the third generation of the Apt family to practice law in Iola.