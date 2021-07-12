A look back in time – July 11-13, 1951

11 — The most disastrous flood in the history of the Neosho River was predicted this morning by the U. S. Weather Bureau. Swollen by torrential rains on all portions of the watershed, the river is expect to rise to at least 26 feet at Iola on Friday. The highest point in past floods here was 24.65 on July 23, 1948, which forced the municipal power plant to shut down for nearly two days. Paul Bush, city superintendent, said this morning that city crews are strengthening the dikes about both the new power and water plants. The foundations of both buildings are about at the 26-feet, 9-inch river water level, according to G.A. Dunwoody, an Iola engineer who surveyed the area in 1948. Drenching rains fell on all portions of the Neosho and Cottonwood watersheds yesterday and last night for the second consecutive day.

12 — The rampaging waters of the Neosho River closed down the Iola municipal power and water plants today, reaching an estimated depth of 28 feet at 2 p.m. The city was virtually isolated with rail, wire, telephone and bus service cut off.