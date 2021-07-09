A look back in time – July 1966

Four Iola High School graduates in the class of 1941 who all became ministers are in Iola for the reunion of their class and have been invited to preach in Iola churches Sunday. They are Rev. Clyde West, St. Louis, Rev. Harold Peck, Topeka, Rev. William Sarver of Iola and the Rev. Paul L. Seyffer, who pastors churches in Meriden and Ozawkie. The classmates all were early members of the Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church which is located five miles southwest of Iola and all say that the pastor of the church, the Rev. Paul Life, had a strong influence on their religious convictions and career decisions.