A look back in time – June 1965

Resolutions providing for a rural fire district in the Iola Township area and for its first board of trustees have been approved by the Allen County commissioners. The new district encloses all of the area included within a five-mile radius of Iola where the fire fighting equipment will be housed. Both Gas City and Bassett will be served by the new fire district as a result of decisions by the their residents. The rural fire district will be known as Allen County Rural Fire District No. Two.

*****

Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing issuance of general obligation bonds for $198,000 to construct and equip the new public library building as approved at the last city election. Also, the commissioners approved the request of Glen Anderson to construct a Little League baseball park at the Northeast corner of Cottonwood and Carpenter streets on land now owned by the city.

