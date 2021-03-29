 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
A look back in time – March 1951

70 Years Ago

Community

March 29, 2021 - 8:13 AM

City commissioners instructed Paul Bush, city engineer, to prepare plans for the grading and beautifying the triangular plots of land bordering the new “S” curve on Highway 54. Ross Arbuckle, mayor, said the little parks will add to the beauty of the highway and of the grounds of the county hospital which is under construction nearby. The mayor also presented a contract with the city of Bassett and the state highway department establishing the extension of Washington Avenue through Bassett as the official city route for Highway 59.

*****

Dr. Wayne Frantz, Iola optometrist, has started the construction of a new air conditioned building at 9 N. Sycamore St. on the lot immediately north of Dr. Lyle F. Schmaus’s office. 

