A look back in time – October 1955

Construction of a new parsonage on the lots at the corner of Madison and Cottonwood streets has been approved by the congregation of First Methodist Church, the Rev. E.E. Tillotson said. It will be constructed of brick and stone and will have six rooms and an attached garage and utility room.

The Allen County Centennial Commission, Inc., created last year to put on the county’s successful Centennial celebration this summer, is now the Allen County Historical Society. Action to that effect was taken last night at a meeting in the home of Spencer Gard, president of the Commission. Gard said it had always been the intention to convert the commission into a historical society, particularly if the celebration generated a profit which would give the historical society some capital as a start. Ed Porter, finance chairman and Walter Wulf of Humboldt, treasurer, reported the Centennial Commission ended its mission with a balance of $4,180.32. So it was decided to move from one purpose to the next without an interim.

