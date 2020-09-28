Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – September 1950

70 Years Ago

Community

September 28, 2020 - 8:31 AM

Iola’s 54 Drive-in Theater will debut Sept. 28 to the public with the film “Two Guys From Texas,” a musical in Technicolor. The theater is owned by John Krupp, Dr. Gerald G. Pees and Jack Hastings and is about a half mile east of Gas City. Hastings, former manager of the Fox theaters in Iola, is manager.

*****

St. John’s parochial grade and junior high school will be dedicated next Sunday. Rt. Rev. Mark K. Carroll, bishop of the Wichita diocese, will be the principal speaker.  Others participating are William H. Achter, toastmaster, and Rev. P.V. Reynolds, chaplain of St. John’s hospital.

Related
October 5, 2015
September 4, 2012
August 11, 2011
September 22, 2010
Trending