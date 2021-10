The Allen County Community College Board of Trustees will be conducting Zoom interviews with presidential candidates. The meetings will be conducted in executive session at the college’s library conference room, 1801 N. Cottonwood.

Meetings will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday; from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.