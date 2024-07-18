 | Fri, Jul 19, 2024
And sew on

Local youth learn sewing skills at Southwind Extension District.

July 18, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Southwind Extension District Intern Abigail Meiwes, above teaches Mackenzie Richards, foreground, the basics of sewing with Molly Trego in back during a class Wednesday afternoon at the Extension meeting room, 1006 N. State St. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Southwind Extension District Intern Abigail Meiwes, above teaches Mackenzie Richards, foreground, the basics of sewing with Molly Trego in back during a class Wednesday afternoon at the Extension meeting room, 1006 N. State St. The Extension interns have been teaching several classes to youth in four counties this summer.

Brynleigh Herder cuts fabric material. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Fabi Mia Torres marks fabric. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
