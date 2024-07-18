And sew on

Southwind Extension District Intern Abigail Meiwes, above teaches Mackenzie Richards, foreground, the basics of sewing with Molly Trego in back during a class Wednesday afternoon at the Extension meeting room, 1006 N. State St. The Extension interns have been teaching several classes to youth in four counties this summer.

Brynleigh Herder cuts fabric material. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Fabi Mia Torres marks fabric. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Southwind Extension District Intern Abigail Meiwes, above teaches Mackenzie Richards, foreground, the basics of sewing with Molly Trego in back during a class Wednesday afternoon at the Extension meeting room, 1006 N. State St. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 3 photos