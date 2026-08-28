 | Fri, Aug 28, 2026
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Anniversary: Larry and Judy Hoepker

60 years

Announcements

August 28, 2026 - 2:32 PM

The children of Larry and Judy (Steele) Hoepker, Humboldt, Kansas, happily announce their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. They were married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 31, 1966.

They have been blessed with two children, Janae (Henry) Coronado, Frontenac, Kansas, and Justin (Nicolle) Hoepker, Iola, Kansas; five grandchildren, Avery (Gia) Coronado, Colin (Amanda Warner) Coronado, Rayce (Taylor) Hoepker, Chassis (Spencer) Patterson, Speed (Madisyn) Hoepker and two great-granddaughters, Harper Coronado and Chevelle Patterson.

A family celebration to honor Larry and…

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