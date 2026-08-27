 | Thu, Aug 27, 2026
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Multiple Wildcats make debut Saturday

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats will make their 2026 debut at Saturday's Uniontown Preseason Tournament with a new coach leading the way.

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Sports

August 27, 2026 - 1:52 PM

Morgan Leer, Marmaton Valley senior outside hitter, scores on this spike during scrimmages Wednesday inside the MVHS gymnasium. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

MORAN — First-year Marmaton Valley High School volleyball coach Janon Gordon will showcase one of its most experienced groups in recent memory at Saturday’s Uniontown Preseason Tournament.

Although graduating star outside hitter Kylah Sander, the Wildcats return with significantly more experience on the court overall with five seniors in the lineup.

“We need to see what we’re up against to realign our goals,” Coach Gordon said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get better than yesterday. We will be able to add to that. Adapt to what we’re playing and…

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