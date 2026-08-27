Multiple Wildcats make debut Saturday

MORAN — First-year Marmaton Valley High School volleyball coach Janon Gordon will showcase one of its most experienced groups in recent memory at Saturday’s Uniontown Preseason Tournament.

Although graduating star outside hitter Kylah Sander, the Wildcats return with significantly more experience on the court overall with five seniors in the lineup.

“We need to see what we’re up against to realign our goals,” Coach Gordon said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get better than yesterday. We will be able to add to that. Adapt to what we’re playing and…