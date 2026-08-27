Iolans look inward

Liz Wilcox, from left, Kristen French and Iola Mayor Steve French participate in a community conversation Tuesday at Iola High School. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Iola already has many of the ingredients of a strong community. What it needs now, according to the ideas emerging from a community conversation Tuesday evening, is a clearer plan for bringing those pieces together and creating a future that gives people reasons to stay.

That was the underlying theme of Thrive Allen County’s Iola community conversation, held in the science building at Iola High School. The gathering gave people an opportunity to take an honest look at both the things that make Iola a good place to live and the areas where the community could do better.

By the end of the evening, dozens of ideas had been narrowed to three broad priorities: recreation, kids’ safety and city pride.

“We host these conversations in all the communities across Allen County,” noted Marcia Davis, Thrive’s director of community engagement. From here, Thrive’s goal is to find the resources to help Iolans bring their ideas to life.

Davis divided the group into smaller tables and gave them time to talk through the questions and write down their thoughts before bringing everyone back together. Dan Davis writes down information as his group brainstorms during Tuesday evening’s community conversation. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

What makes Iola special

The first question, “what is good about Iola?” produced a wide-ranging picture of a community whose greatest strengths are found as much in its people as its places.

Volunteerism and a willingness to help others were at the heart of the conversation. Civic organizations, churches, businesses, schools, the fire department and other groups contribute to a culture in which people routinely come together when someone needs assistance.

That spirit of generosity extends into the business community, where local businesses like G&W grocery give back through support of community efforts. The civic involvement of organizations such as Rotary, Kiwanis and the Elks adds another layer of support.

Iola’s small-town character also remains one of its advantages. Participants at Vickie Moss’s table noted that everyday necessities can generally be found without leaving town, while the low cost of living and relatively light traffic make life convenient. Parks, trails and the downtown square provide places to gather, while the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, library, and movie theater add cultural and recreational opportunities.

For families, the community offers a combination of schools, children’s programs, activities and traditions that contribute to its appeal as a place to raise children. School food programs that provide free meals and snacks were among the services viewed positively.

The new artificial turf football field, Meadowbrook’s splash park and the official opening of the Lehigh Portland State Park represent more recent examples of community projects. The recovery court, public transportation and community engagement efforts were also part of the positive picture. Jerry Watson, Waters Hardware store manager, discusses areas of improvement with his group Tuesday evening. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Iola’s hospital was another point of pride, particularly because the community is one of the few in the area that still has a local hospital.

Allen Community College contributes to the community in ways that extend beyond education. Its recreational offerings, including a recently installed 18-hole disc golf, give students and residents additional opportunities for recreation. Three disc golf courses are now scattered about town.

Iola’s history remains important, too. Older buildings, including the Presbyterian Church, were singled out for appreciation, while longstanding traditions such as the municipal band and Farm City Days contribute to the community’s identity.

Participant Traci Plumlee recognized the Register for preserving the community’s history, reporting current events and maintaining connections with people who have moved away but continue to care about Iola.