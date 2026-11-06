Court news — Nov. 6, 2026
Recent criminal filings in Allen County Magistrate Court are reported.
Recent criminal filings in Allen County Magistrate Court are reported.
ALLEN COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT
Judge Bret Heim
Crimiinal cases filed:
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