Court news — Nov. 6, 2026

Recent criminal filings in Allen County Magistrate Court are reported.
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Published: November 6, 2026
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Recent criminal filings in Allen County Magistrate Court are reported.

ALLEN COUNTY  MAGISTRATE COURT

Judge Bret Heim

Crimiinal cases filed:

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