Holscher still leads as certification begins
Counties across the state have begun auditing and certifying results from last week’s state elections, with Cindy Holscher holding a lead 7,644 votes ahead of Ty Masterson in the governor’s race.
With all of the Election Day and advance votes cast and counted in the Kansas governor’s race, Democratic nominee Cindy Holscher continues to hold a wire-thin margin over Ty Masterson, the Republican hopeful.
After Friday, the last day mail-in ballots could be counted in last Tuesday’s elections, Holscher had received 551,243 votes, compared to Ty Masterson’s 543,599. The difference of 7,644 out of the nearly 1.1 million votes cast equates to about seven-tenths of a percent.
With the difference destined to fall within the 1% threshold, the Secretary of State’s office ordered all 105 Kansas counties to conduct random audits of their vote totals.
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