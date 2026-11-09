Just the right Fitz for Humboldt
Regardless of how her store, Everything Fitz, is described, owner Sheila Fitzmaurice offers a little something for everyone.
HUMBOLDT — Sheila Fitzmaurice’s demeanor, especially her infectious smile, quickly lights up her Everything Fitz shop on Humboldt’s downtown square.
The thrift store’s merchandise is dictated by whatever people deem as surplus at home, including clothing, jewelry and everyday things associated with a home, even furniture.
“We recently sold a round oak table,” Fitzmaurice recalled, and another is on the sales floor that has enough leaves to seat a good-sized family.
Bob Johnson – The Iola Register
Bob Johnson has been with the Register since July 1964, including the past few years in a less demanding role. He continues to write his Saturday column at Week’s End, which began in 1972, and occasionally other things. During Bob’s tenure he has written sports, features, general news and editorials. He often has supported his writing with photographs. His institutional knowledge of what occurred in the past is a valuable asset for the Register and its reporters’ mission to tell the story of Iola and Allen County.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.