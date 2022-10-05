Thrive offers free COVID-19 test kits

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at the Thrive Allen County office, 9 S. Jefferson Ave.

“With the weather cooling down and the typical cold and flu season on the horizon, we’re thinking about what COVID will look like in our community this fall and winter,” Kate Schroeder, director of communications for Thrive, said.

“This is one more tool for community members who need to make decisions about their health. The tests allow for peace of mind as we’re moving into the fall season, and people will be spending more time together indoors and in social gatherings.”