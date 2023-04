The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was Sunday, March 5. President Sophia Heim presided. The Cloverbuds led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Roll call was “Who is your favorite sports team(s)?” and was answered by 17 members, four Cloverbuds, and two leaders.

Kason Botts read the minutes followed by reports by the treaurer, Kaden; reporter’s report, Kason; and Parliamentarian report by Gabby over “minutes of a meeting.”