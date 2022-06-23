A look back in time – June 1997

One of Iola’s landmarks, the Northrup House, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Kansas State Historical Society.

Carol Porter accepted a recognition award for Gates Rubber during a Kansas Department of Commerce and Housing Southeast Kansas regional event in Chanute on Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Gary Sherrer, who also is secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce and Housing, made the presentation following remarks in which he mentioned the many and varied contributions the company made to its community from leadership positions in civic clubs.