 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
A look back in time – November 1982

40 Years Ago

Around Town

November 10, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Kansas voters gave a rousing endorsement Tuesday to Democratic Gov. John Carlin’s oil and gas severance tax. Carlin swept to an impressive re-election victory, with a 66,000 vote margin over Republican challenger, Sam Hardage. Both agreed the election was a referendum on the severance tax. Democrat Jim Slattery also defeated Morris Kay in the Second District congressional race in what was seen as a repudiation of President Ronald Reagan’s economic policies. Iola voters also gave Gov. Carlin the edge in a rare show of liberalism. 

*****

The price of a local call from a pubic telephone goes from a dime to a quarter next week, Don Vaughn, manager for Southwestern Bell said. Vaughn said that technicians were changing 83 pay phones in Iola to give a dial tone before any coins were deposited and to accept only a quarter before a local call could be dialed.

