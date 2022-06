Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday was “Awaiting His Return,” taken from II Thessalonians, 3.

Paul admonishes the Thessalonians to “not be weary in well doing” but to stay on course as they await Christ’s return. You can watch the church service via its Facebook page at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Myrna Wildschuetz played an Albert Brumley medley for the prelude and “Gentle Shepherd” for the offertory. She also played a special tune “The Old Rugged Cross.”