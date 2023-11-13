Carlyle Presbyterian Church – Nov. 12

Pastor Steve Traw’s message “Heading Adjustment,” taken from Joshua 24:1-3, 14-25 reflected on the Jewish people who were soon to come under new leadership. Their leader, Joshua, was approaching the end of his life and leadership of the Israelites. In his farewell speech, he admonished and challenged the Israelites to fear the Lord and serve Him in sincerity and truth, setting aside all other gods.

Mryna Wildschuetz played “Until Then” for the prelude and “Sing Me a Song of Sharon’s Rose” for the offertory.

Veterans were honored in the morning worship service. Shane Ray held the American Flag while the congregation sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”