Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the message Sunday honoring mothers, “A Mother’s Influence.” Some of the things a mother can do for her children are to praise the Lord with them on a daily basis. Also to teach them to put on the armor of God to fight the enemy instead of using worldly strategies. Confessing and repenting of sins should also be part of a normal routine.

Bruce Symes gave the communion meditation reminding us to bring to mind and confess sins before taking communion, then feed on Christ and be refreshed. No one is worthy to take communion, but Jesus makes us worthy.

Cole Mathes and Gentry McGhee were presented road trip baskets for senior graduation. They were encouraged with the scripture Joshua 1:9 to be strong and courageous — for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

Rochelle Smart led worship singing “Come As You Are,” “Unclouded Day,” “Who You Say I Am” and “At the Cross Love Ran Red.” She was accompanied by Mike and Isla Billings and Ethan Prasko.