Colony Church

Larry Wittmer gave the Communion Meditation over Isaiah 53. This passage contains a prophesy written 700 years before the birth of Jesus. God had every detail planned out. We aren’t here by accident. God is 100% all-knowing.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “A.C.T.,” referencing Nehemiah 1. Nehemiah was a Jew in exile, who worked his way up to become the King of Susa’s cup bearer. When his brother, Hanani, visited and explained about the state of Judah, Nehemiah was deeply moved; he prayed, and turned it over to God.

A. Acknowledge Reality. C. Confess Sin. T. Take it to the Lord in Prayer.