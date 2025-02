Allen County will be participating in the Kansas Statewide Tornado Drill at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 5.

All weekly storm siren tests that are conducted by Allen County 911 will occur at this time instead of their normally scheduled time for that week. For example, Iola normally has its siren test on Mondays at noon. The week of the statewide drill, the siren will be tested on Wednesday.

In the event of inclement weather, the storm sirens will not be activated.