Curry to be featured in PSU senior showcase

PITTSBURG — Iola native Braxton Curry is among the Pittsburg State University students whose work will be recognized at a PSU Graphic Communications Senior Showcase Thursday.

Curry, a senior studying graphic communications, has developed The Spin Hall Brand Identity, a conceptual vinyl record shop brand that celebrates music, nostalgia and the art of collecting records.

The showcase runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Pitt State’s Crossland Technology Center, 909 E. Ford St.

Curry, a 2022 Iola High School graduate, is the daughter of Iolans Heath and Heather Curry. You can check out her work at behance.net/braxtoncurry.