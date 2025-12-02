Merchants unwrap holiday sales

Iola’s annual Downtown Christmas Block Party returns this Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., offering an evening of shopping, activities, treats and holiday spirit.

Kelly Sigg, executive director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, said the event remains one of the most anticipated traditions of the season.

Shoppers can pick up a punch card and visit each participating business at their own pace. Once completed, the cards can be left at shoppers’ last stop.

The cards will be collected next week, when one winner will be drawn to receive a bundle of gift cards — each merchant donates $20 worth, creating a sizable shopping prize.

STORES WILL offer discounts, giveaways or small treats Friday night. Two food trucks will also be on hand: Black Sheep Donuts and the Chanute-based Iceberg’s Ice Cream, which specializes in hot chocolate floats.

In the pocket park, Thrive Allen County will host a marshmallow roasting station, hot cocoa, and pedicab rides. Entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with the Allen Community College improv class performing until 5 p.m., followed by live music from Harley Wayne of Yates Center from 5 to 7 p.m. And, of course, Santa will be strolling the downtown area throughout the evening.

Sigg said the block party is as much about appreciation as it is about shopping.

“The merchants work very, very hard all year long,” she said. “The block party is more of an open house where they all come together to bring everybody downtown. The night really brings out the spirit of Christmas.”

THE FESTIVITIES continue Saturday with the return of Iola’s Christmas parade — an event Sigg said residents have asked to bring back for years.

“I don’t even remember the last time that we had a Christmas parade,” she said. “When I became the director of the chamber, that was the most requested thing that I heard.”

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Entries can still be submitted online through the chamber’s website or in person at its office.

Line-up begins at 4 p.m. at the Register’s office, 302 S. Washington Ave., where floats will be assigned their positions. The parade will head north to Jackson Avenue, turn east toward Jefferson Avenue, then travel south, ending at Santa’s house.

Sigg recommends spectators gather near the front of the courthouse, the Allen County Historical Society Museum and City Hall areas for the best views.

Santa will remain at his house after the parade until 7:30 p.m., with cocoa and cookies provided by Jock’s Nitch Sports.

Santa will also welcome visitors at additional times, accompanied by cocoa, cookies and rides on the Kiwanis train. He will be at his house Monday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., and again Sunday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sigg added Santa’s house is in need of some updates. “Santa’s house is in much need of repair,” she said. Renovations are expected to begin after the holiday season.