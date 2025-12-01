Deputies: One killed in crash

One person is dead and another was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash south of Humboldt Monday.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said the accident, about four miles south of Humboldt or 3 1/2 miles north of Chanute on U.S. 169 may have been caused by icy conditions. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The Kansas Department of Transportation remained at the scene through the evening hours. Identities of the crash victims and circumstances surrounding the accident have not yet been announced.

The crash was being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.