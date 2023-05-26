LE ROY — Mr. And Mrs. Gail Harvey, Le Roy, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Tasha, Los Angeles, Calif., to Andrei Capraru, Los Angeles.

Tasha, originally from Le Roy, graduated from Fort Scott Community College. She is also a Kansas State University graduate with an architectural engineering degree and a master’s in electrical engineering.

Andrei is originally from Bucharest, Romania, and is the son of Georgeta Draghici and Valentin Capraru. He graduated from Technical University of Civil Engineering, has a master’s from the University of Nottingham, U.K., with a sustainable building technologies degree.