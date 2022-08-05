Harvey reflects on success

Tasha Harvey

One of the area’s most renowned track stars of the past century is Le Roy’s class of 2002 Tasha Harvey who holds the discus record at her alma mater.

Following her successful high school track and field career, which included going to state four years in a row, Harvey went on to start a track team at Fort Scott Community College as well as earn a scholarship at Kansas State University.

As a high-schooler, Harvey focused on the discus and javelin. Harvey holds Le Roy’s discus school record of 132’5’’ which certainly put a national spotlight on the athlete at the time.