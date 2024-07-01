Tasha Genae Harvey and Audrei Capraru

Tasha Genae Harvey and Audrei Capraru, both of Los Angeles, Calif., were united in marriage on July 2, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, Calif. Officiating was Mrs. Lisa Covington.

The ceremony took place outside before the waterfall flanked with immense flower sculptures of white roses and white astilbe.

Tasha is the daughter of Gail and Carolyn Harvey, Le Roy. She is an electrical engineer with ARUP of Los Angeles.

Andrei is the son of Gina Draghici of Bucharest, Romania. He is a mechanical engineer, also with ARUP.

Tasha’s strapless, fitted satin gown was fitted with a natural waistline. The high-low dress had satin-covered buttons in the back. It featured a train which was bustled for the reception, dinner and dance following the ceremony. The custom-made short-sleeved lace jacket was accented with satin-covered buttons in the back, also. It had a jewel neckline.

She carried a Tussie Massie bouquet with colors of white and citrus orange roses and baby roses. It also featured orange zinnias with sprinkles of greenery and white astilbe.

Tasha upheld the tradition of something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue and a penny in her shoe.

The maid of honor was LaNesha Kuhn, Bonner Springs, sister of Tasha. LaNesha’s dress was a black full-length gown. The sheer, lacy one-shoulder bodice featured a flowing chiffon slitted skirt. She also carried a Mussie Tussie bouquet of white and citrus orange roses, baby roses, citrus orange zinnias with sprinkling of greenery and white astilbe.

The best man was Robert Capraru, Romania, brother of the groom.

The groom wore a white rose with a dash of citrus orange and astilbe boutonniere. The best man also wore a boutonniere of the same flowers, white and citrus.

The ring bearers were Hayes Kuhn and Jett Kuhn, nephew of the bride, Bonner Sprigns. They were attired in long-sleeved white shirts, black pants, black suspenders and black bow ties.

Social hur after the ceremony was held on the outdoor balcony of the Ritz-Carlton, overlooking the waterfall, gazebo and bay with the marina.

The wedding supper, reception and dance awas held in the ballroom. White rose arrangements and citrus orange tablerunners adorned the tables. A candle-lit table featured a four-layer tiered cake with white frosting adorned by citrus carnations and orange zinnias with sprigs of white astilbe.

Tasha and Andrei spent their honeymoon traveling up the West Coast. They are at home in Los Angeles, Calif.