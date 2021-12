Three Iola students were named winners of an essay contest on Americanism.

Bethany Miller brought home first place in LaHarpe’s Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary essay contest, “How Can I Be A Good American.” With the prize, she received a certificate and a $75 check. Emma Michael took second, and received a certificate and $50; Gianna Barney took third place, a $25 check and certificate.