 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
FFA student takes first at state

Around Town

Cody Wille earned first place in state proficiency awards for fiber and/or oil production at the Kansas FFA Convention June 1 in Manhattan. Courtesy photo

Iola High School FFA member Cody Wille earned first place in  state proficiency awards for fiber and/or oil production.

The award was handed down June 1 at the Kansas FFA Convention in Manhattan.

For fiber and oil production, members must own or work for a business that includes management practices to efficiently produce and market crops for fiber and/or oil. The harvesting, baling, marketing and selling of straw and/or corn stalks for all purposes other than forage also is considered.

