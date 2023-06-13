FFA student takes first at state

Iola High School FFA member Cody Wille earned first place in state proficiency awards for fiber and/or oil production.

The award was handed down June 1 at the Kansas FFA Convention in Manhattan.

For fiber and oil production, members must own or work for a business that includes management practices to efficiently produce and market crops for fiber and/or oil. The harvesting, baling, marketing and selling of straw and/or corn stalks for all purposes other than forage also is considered.