 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
FFA students win big at state convention

Students from Iola, Marmaton Valley and Crest high schools reaped the rewards at the Kansas FFA Convention after a productive year, in and out of the classroom.

June 6, 2022 - 1:38 PM

Jenna Curry and Chloe Sell show off their awards. Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Three members of the Iola High School FFA were recognized for having some of the best Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs in the state at the 94th Kansas FFA Convention, June 1-3.

Jenna Curry, Chloe Sell and Cody Wille all received a State FFA Proficiency Award during the convention for outstanding accomplishments they have made in developing programs that will prepare them for a career in agriculture. Their FFA chapter adviser is Amanda Strickler-Holman.

The proficiency award program recognizes students for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in an SAE program. This program allows students to set goals and gain real world experience in a chosen area of the agriculture industry.

