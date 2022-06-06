FFA students win big at state convention

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Three members of the Iola High School FFA were recognized for having some of the best Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs in the state at the 94th Kansas FFA Convention, June 1-3.

Jenna Curry, Chloe Sell and Cody Wille all received a State FFA Proficiency Award during the convention for outstanding accomplishments they have made in developing programs that will prepare them for a career in agriculture. Their FFA chapter adviser is Amanda Strickler-Holman.

The proficiency award program recognizes students for exceptional accomplishments and excellence in an SAE program. This program allows students to set goals and gain real world experience in a chosen area of the agriculture industry.