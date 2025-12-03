Gracious hosts

The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce held an after-hours meeting for members Tuesday evening at Sam & Louie’s Italian Restaurant on North State Street. Appetizers and drinks were served as business members shared updates as the holiday shopping season hits high gear.

Ashley Shaughnessy, who owns Sam & Louie’s along with husband Toby, is at left. Dale Stamm, center, and Michael Nolan, representatives from Sam & Louie’s corporate base in Omaha, Neb., traveled to Iola for the event. Stamm is the senior franchise consultant, while Nolan is president of the company.

Sam & Louie’s opened its first restaurant in 1994 and became a franchise in 2001. Toby and Ashley Shaughnessy opened the Iola location in 2013.