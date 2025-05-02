Iola Public Library hosts plant swap

Iola Public Library’s annual plant swap is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Plant donations — houseplants or garden plants — are now being accepted.

With the lawn still soggy from recent rains, the event will be held in the meeting room adjacent to the parking lot.

The first hour is for donors only; after that, first come, first served.

Donors are asked to bring their plants in containers with attached notes bearing the name, if possible, and some information regarding sun, shade, etc.

From 10 to 11 a.m., Casey Diver of K-State Research and Extension will present a free bucket garden workshop. The buckets, soil and seeds are included courtesy of a library grant from the American Heart Association.

Each workshop participant will go home with a fully planted bucket.

Limited space remains available. Registration is required by calling (620) 365-3262.