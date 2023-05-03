 | Wed, May 03, 2023
Librarians learn about advocacy

Around Town

May 3, 2023 - 4:31 PM

Director Sharon Moreland and Lesa Cole of the Iola Public Library learned about advocacy with Logan Stenseng, Thrive Allen County’s policy and strategic initiatives coordinator, at a hands-on workshop April 18 at the library. 

Stenseng answered questions and concerns with regards to getting involved in political advocacy, as well as shared helpful strategies for everyone to use when building relationships with community members and policymakers. 

With content tailored to librarians and education advocates, participants practiced using their voice to tell their unique story. This event was sponsored by the Southeast Kansas Library System and open to all public libraries and their trustees for continuing education credit. 

