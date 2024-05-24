Library offers chance to take a walk, read a book

“When Spring Comes,” a Kevin Henkes book for very young readers, is displayed in windows of 16 businesses around the square, thanks to the efforts of Iola Friends of the Library Stephanie Larson and Mary Ann Regehr. It’s a great way to entertain young guests over the holiday.

The story begins at Community National Bank and continues counterclockwise around the square, ending at Iola Pharmacy. Story-walkers are encouraged to scan a QR code in the pharmacy window to complete a short survey; responses will help in planning future events.

The story walk is the first in a series, changing quarterly, explains library director Sharon Moreland. Coming in July is “I Will Never Ever Eat a Tomato,” by Lauren Child.