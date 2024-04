PITTSBURG — Marmaton Valley High School students Sophia Heim, Ellie Melani, Shelby Sprague and Emily Robertson competed in the 54th annual math relays at Pittsburg State University Tuesday.

The students competed against more than 750 students from 50 schools in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri in different math competitions and different grade levels.

Heim placed fourth individually in 10th grade word problems and fourth in 10th grade algebraic equations and inequalities.