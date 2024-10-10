 | Thu, Oct 10, 2024
Prairie Dell 4-H Club installs new officers

Prairie Dell 4-H Club members met Oct. 7 and installed new officers.

October 10, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Briar Griffeth and Kai Griffeth of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club attended First Presbyterian Church for 4-H Sunday. Courtesy photo

The Prairie Dell 4-H Club met on Monday, Oct. 7.  Roll call was answered by your birthday. 

The 2024-2025 officers were installed. They are president Lainey Church; vice president Kai Griffeth; secretary Briar Griffeth; reporter Lola Church; council representatives, Lainey Church, Kai Griffeth and Briar Griffeth; and recreation leader Treyton Church.

This week is 4-H Week. The club banner is in the window at Deep Creek. Kai and Briar Griffeth attended First Presbyterian Church for 4-H Sunday.

Prairie Dell and Square B will have a table at the SAFE BASE Blue Plate Special/Title Night on Nov. 4. 

The next Prairie Dell meeting will be on Nov. 4, after the Iola Elementary School’s SAFE BASE activity at 7 p.m., at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola. 

— Lola Church, Reporter

