Susan Hoffmeier to lead lesson at Sunflower Quilter’s Guild

Susan Hoffmeier of Iola will present the program at Monday’s meeting of the Sunflower Quilter’s Guild. Hoffmeier will discuss free-motion quilting on a domestic machine.
The guild gathers at Humboldt United Methodist Church, 806 N. 9th St.
Board members gather at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Guild meeting at 10 a.m.
