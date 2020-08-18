Menu Search Log in

Susan Hoffmeier to lead lesson at Sunflower Quilter’s Guild

She'll discuss free-motion quilting

Around Town

August 18, 2020 - 10:46 AM

Susan Hoffmeier of Iola will present the program at Monday’s meeting of the Sunflower Quilter’s Guild. Hoffmeier will discuss free-motion quilting on a domestic machine. 

The guild gathers at Humboldt United Methodist Church, 806 N. 9th St. 

Board members gather at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Guild meeting at 10 a.m.

