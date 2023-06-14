Uganda trip saddening and uplifting, Kiwanians told

Kelly and Natalie Klubeck made an impact during their recent three-week visit to Uganda through their love for God and others, Iola Kiwanians learned at their weekly meeting Tuesday.

Klubeck, pastor at Iola’s First Church of the Nazarene, hosted Victor Kukakira of Kabale, Uganda last year for a weeklong revival on the Iola square and at the church. Kukakira invited the Klubecks to visit him, and they traveled there in May to visit the Kabale Soul Winners Church as well as the House of Grace operated by Kukakira and others.

The House of Grace is where “outcasts” live with their children, get an education, learn a trade and are loved and accepted in a country and culture that have otherwise disowned them, Klubeck said.