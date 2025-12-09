Wesley UMC distribution resumes

Wesley United Methodist Church has announced that food commodities will be distributed in Iola Monday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

“We are thankful to offer it one more time this year, and at such a critical time for many families,” noted Marie Barclay, Wesley UMC administrative assistant. “Last month, we increased our distributions by 21 new families. The need is definitely there.”

Distributions will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis in the east parking lot of Wesley UMC.